Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 560 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,190,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,395,000 after buying an additional 214,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,117,000 after buying an additional 296,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CMS opened at $54.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.29%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

