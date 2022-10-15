Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.