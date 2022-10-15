Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 90,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $276.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

