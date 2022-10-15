Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 300 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 34,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average is $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

