Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $276.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.51 and its 200 day moving average is $294.71. The firm has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

