Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,770 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.3 %

LEG stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.97%.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

