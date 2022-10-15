Whittier Trust Co. Sells 40 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $549.44.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $323.31 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $739.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

