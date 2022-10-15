Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,163.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,521 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 5,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Shares of MPC opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

