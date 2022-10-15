WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the September 15th total of 282,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DGRW opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $66.50.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
