Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WOLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of WOLF opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $142.33. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

