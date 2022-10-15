World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.93. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $89.25 and a 1 year high of $265.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.60 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 31.1% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.9% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 12.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 294.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in World Acceptance by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

