Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) vs. JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Critical Review

Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yoshitsu and JD.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A JD.com 0 3 11 0 2.79

JD.com has a consensus price target of $88.21, indicating a potential upside of 108.40%. Given JD.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JD.com is more favorable than Yoshitsu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.0% of Yoshitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of Yoshitsu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yoshitsu and JD.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshitsu $228.44 million 0.20 $3.27 million N/A N/A JD.com $149.33 billion 0.38 -$559.00 million ($0.69) -61.35

Yoshitsu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JD.com.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshitsu and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshitsu N/A N/A N/A JD.com -0.69% 4.98% 2.44%

Summary

JD.com beats Yoshitsu on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshitsu

(Get Rating)

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. The company sells its products through directly operated physical stores, online stores, and franchise stores, as well as wholesale customers. It directly operates 11 physical stores in Japan; 26 online stores in Japan and China; and 8 franchise stores in the United States, 6 franchise stores in Canada, and 1 franchise store in the United Kingdom, as well as approximately 151 wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. Yoshitsu Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc. provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; and provides asset management services for logistics property investors. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

