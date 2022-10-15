Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,562 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $17,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $285,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of YUM opened at $106.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.75. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

