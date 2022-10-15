Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.53.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average is $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $256,611,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $197,607,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

