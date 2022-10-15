Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.8% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 28,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

