10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. 10x Genomics traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.59. 34,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,161,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Down 6.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,213,000 after purchasing an additional 178,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 50.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,603,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,452,000 after acquiring an additional 211,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

