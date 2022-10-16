1,220 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Southern by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Southern by 31.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

