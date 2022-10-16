1,342 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $166.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

