14,729 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $513.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.39 and its 200-day moving average is $513.70. The stock has a market cap of $479.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $421.50 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

