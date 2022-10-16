1,536 Shares in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 301,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $57.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.