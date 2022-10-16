1,618 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,409,381,000 after acquiring an additional 707,695 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $30.05 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

