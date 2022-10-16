18,713 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

