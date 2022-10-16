2,232 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 57.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 115,178 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,557,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 32.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

