23,600 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 13.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Mplx by 37.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 5.6% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mplx by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,317,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,847,000 after buying an additional 410,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Mplx stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

