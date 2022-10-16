31,000 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

