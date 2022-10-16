3,410 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $625,050,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after acquiring an additional 470,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after acquiring an additional 350,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

NYSE:NSC opened at $213.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $204.26 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.58.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

