3,630 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,488,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3,163.2% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 555,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 538,120 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,846,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

QQQJ opened at $21.65 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

