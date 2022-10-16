39,122 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.