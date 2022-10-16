39,122 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 3.3 %
NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90.
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.