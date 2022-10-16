399 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.