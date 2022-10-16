3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

DDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.49. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.08%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,354 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $332,454,000 after acquiring an additional 135,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $226,656,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,204 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 257,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,774,974 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

