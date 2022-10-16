4,859 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 30,671 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,316,706.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,826,075.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 30,671 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,316,706.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,826,075.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,809,116 shares of company stock valued at $75,989,320 over the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

