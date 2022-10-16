49,059 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

