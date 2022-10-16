5,332 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $21,260,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 842,779 shares of company stock worth $99,942,713. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

