5,772 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 3.6 %

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

