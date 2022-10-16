6,200 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $80.64 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.06.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

