8,014 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,865,000 after acquiring an additional 102,922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 202,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

