851 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

