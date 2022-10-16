Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the September 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Aben Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ABNAF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Aben Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
Aben Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aben Resources (ABNAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.