Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Update

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACAZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

About Acadian Timber

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.43%.

(Get Rating)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.