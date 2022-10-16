Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Acreage Stock Performance

ACRDF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Acreage has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

