Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the September 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adbri Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $1.16 on Friday. Adbri has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.
Adbri Company Profile
