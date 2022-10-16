Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $102.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.69.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $652,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,377.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,073 shares of company stock worth $4,554,664. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after acquiring an additional 90,927 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,539,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3,407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,164 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 76,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

