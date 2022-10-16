adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,611,100 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 1,148,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 198.9 days.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of adidas stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.25. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $346.78.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

