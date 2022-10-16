adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 41.2% in September

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of adidas stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. adidas has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $173.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Research analysts expect that adidas will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth $2,685,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 13.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on adidas from €192.00 ($195.92) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

