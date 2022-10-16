Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at National Bankshares

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered Adventus Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Adventus Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ADZN stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.71 million and a PE ratio of 2.19. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.51.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

