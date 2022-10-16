Agilent Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $125.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.13%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

