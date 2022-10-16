Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

