Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,995,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 10,820,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Air Canada stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.98. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $22.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.