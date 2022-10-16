Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,673,623.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,673,623.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,779 shares of company stock valued at $99,942,713 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $109.16 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

