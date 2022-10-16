Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Update

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,590,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 22,220,000 shares. Approximately 35.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of ALLO opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.64. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after buying an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,906,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after buying an additional 244,451 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

